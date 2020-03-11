Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 539,742 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 341,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock worth $13,597,815. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDSI stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.46.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

