Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,135 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.09. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

