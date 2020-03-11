Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $782,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,160.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

