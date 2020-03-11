Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a current ratio of 26.35. The stock has a market cap of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -5.74.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 119,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

