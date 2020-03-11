Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 5.61% of Neovasc worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Neovasc Inc has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCN shares. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

