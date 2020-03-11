Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVRO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of NVRO opened at $119.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.55. Nevro has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

