NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,798 ($89.42).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.72) on Monday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a one year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,689.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,577.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

