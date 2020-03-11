Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 313,637 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

NKE opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.