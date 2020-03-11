NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NNBR stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. NN has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

