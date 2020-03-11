Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €4.10 ($4.77) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.02 ($4.67).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

