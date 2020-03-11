Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as low as $69.21 and last traded at $70.83, approximately 3,275,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,456,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,935 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,687,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

