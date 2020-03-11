Oasis Midstream Partners LP to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

OMP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $333.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.36%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

