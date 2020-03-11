Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Obseva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Obseva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

OBSV stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Obseva has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Obseva by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

