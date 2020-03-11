Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

