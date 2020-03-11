Oppenheimer Comments on Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

CDTX stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

