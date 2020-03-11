Oracle (ORCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ORCL opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Oracle has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

