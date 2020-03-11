Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 223 ($2.93) on Monday. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 196 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.68). The company has a market cap of $223.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.38.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

