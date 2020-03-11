Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.24) on Monday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.25.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

