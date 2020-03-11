Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,109.71 ($27.75).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 1,712 ($22.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,026.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,082.72. Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

