Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Get GYM Group alerts:

LON:GYM opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $292.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.43. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.