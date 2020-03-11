Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

RBG opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. Revolution Bars Group has a 52 week low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.32.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

