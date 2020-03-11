Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,593.63 ($20.96).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.50) on Monday. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,345.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,415.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

