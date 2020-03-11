Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 325,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

