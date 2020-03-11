Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.01. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 941,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.