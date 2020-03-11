Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Trimmed by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

