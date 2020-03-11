Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

NYSE:KTB opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

