Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Boosted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,512 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28,646.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

