Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.14 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

