PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPD’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. PPD has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

In other PPD news, COO William J. Sharbaugh acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

