ProntoForms (PFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of PFM opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. ProntoForms has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

