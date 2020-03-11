Provention Bio (PRVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 5.59.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

