Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research note published on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

PXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pyxis Tankers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

