Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Increased by Analyst

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $16.66 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

