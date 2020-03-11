Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 128.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 591.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

