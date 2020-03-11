Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By DA Davidson

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,727,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

