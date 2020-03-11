Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Lowered by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $11.49 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $653.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

