Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Reduced by Analyst

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a report released on Monday, March 9th. First Analysis analyst H. Smith now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. First Analysis has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.70.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

