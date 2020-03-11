Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,535,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,482 shares of company stock worth $11,502,551. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

