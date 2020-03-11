Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centene Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE CNC opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

