Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Reduced by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,790,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 414,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,404,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 974,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

