Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after buying an additional 366,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 188,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.