Ramon De Oliveira Acquires 12,890 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

