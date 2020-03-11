Reeds (REED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ REED opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Reeds has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Reeds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

