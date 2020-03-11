Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

