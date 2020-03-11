Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,260,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

