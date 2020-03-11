Reviewing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) & Blue Valley Ban (NASDAQ:BVBC)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 29.37% 12.05% 1.70% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and Blue Valley Ban, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Blue Valley Ban’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $562.31 million 3.77 $165.18 million $5.62 10.99 Blue Valley Ban $35.19 million 2.37 $5.26 million N/A N/A

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Blue Valley Ban on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. Its commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. The company also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. It operates through 87 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 8 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Blue Valley Ban Company Profile

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

