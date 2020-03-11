Reviewing LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -8.05% -8.12% -5.85% Smart Global 1.89% 13.14% 4.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Smart Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smart Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential downside of 42.75%. Smart Global has a consensus target price of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.29%. Given Smart Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Smart Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 1.00 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -18.71 Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.49 $51.33 million $2.56 9.73

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smart Global beats LightPath Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

