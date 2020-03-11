Reviewing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CVLY)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $8.88 million 2.70 $2.25 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.76 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 26.08% N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.79% 9.99% 1.01%

Volatility and Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Logansport Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

