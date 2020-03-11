Reviewing LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) & The Guitammer (NASDAQ:GTMM)

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) and The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LRAD and The Guitammer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $36.98 million 2.53 $2.79 million $0.08 35.38 The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than The Guitammer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LRAD and The Guitammer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Guitammer 0 0 0 0 N/A

LRAD presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Given LRAD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LRAD is more favorable than The Guitammer.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and The Guitammer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 6.63% 6.73% 5.17% The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

LRAD has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Guitammer has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Guitammer shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LRAD beats The Guitammer on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Guitammer

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators. Its products are also used in cinemas and industrial applications, as well as by musicians and professional audio technicians. In addition, the company provides ButtKicker Live! Broadcast technology, which enables haptic and tactile events broadcasting in addition to and distinct from a live broadcasts' audio and video. The Guitammer Company sells its products through independent manufacturers' sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

