Reviewing Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBNK)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unity Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 27.77% 15.54% 1.43% PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 22.60% 14.17% 1.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 2.14 $23.65 million $2.14 7.83 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $24.62 million 2.01 $5.56 million N/A N/A

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

